Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.17 Billion Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3,957.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,349,857 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 77.90% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,170,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 777,222 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 283,463 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227,567 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,405,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

