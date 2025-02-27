Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 41,494.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,807 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Chubb worth $224,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 161,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.59. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

