Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Lockheed Martin worth $600,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.5 %

LMT stock opened at $441.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.63.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

