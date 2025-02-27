PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PROG to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
PROG Stock Down 5.1 %
PRG stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.18. PROG has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $50.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
