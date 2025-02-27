Promising Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of technology-based products and services. These companies often operate in rapidly evolving sectors such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet services, and their stocks can be characterized by high growth potential and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.38. 185,521,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,770,844. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $660.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,124,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,719,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.97 and its 200 day moving average is $593.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $248.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,382,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,770,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.12.

