QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

OTCMKTS QNBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 2,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.50. QNB has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

