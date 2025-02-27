QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50,630 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $217,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

