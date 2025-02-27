QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $441.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.63. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

