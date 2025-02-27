QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $20.73 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $642.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $724.58 and a 200-day moving average of $769.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

