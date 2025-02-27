QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the quarter. QuickLogic makes up about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of QuickLogic worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of QUIK opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.39. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of QuickLogic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $80,447.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,609 shares in the company, valued at $869,130.51. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 21,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $158,160.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,585.76. This trade represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,960 shares of company stock worth $331,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

