QVC Group, Inc. Announces Name Change and Advances Annual Meeting Date

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA, QVCGB, QVCGP) announced in its latest SEC filing that, effective February 21, 2025, the company changed its name from Qurate Retail, Inc. to QVC Group, Inc. This corporate action was implemented through an amendment to its Restated Certificate of Incorporation and corresponding amendments to its bylaws. Despite the name change, the rights of the security holders remain unaffected and the CUSIP numbers for the company’s Series A common stock, Series B common stock, and 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock remain unchanged. In addition, as of the opening of trading on February 24, 2025, the company’s stock ticker symbols have been updated on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The filing noted that QVC Group’s Series A common stock, Series B common stock, and 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will now trade under the new ticker symbols QVCGA, QVCGB, and QVCGP, respectively, replacing the previous symbols QRTEA, QRTEB, and QRTEP.

In a related update, the company announced plans to conduct its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time. The record date for the meeting is set for 5:00 p.m., New York City time on March 24, 2025. This meeting date was advanced by more than 20 days compared to last year’s meeting, a decision made to allow sufficient time for the company to implement a proposed reverse stock split of its outstanding Series A and Series B common stock, if necessary, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

As a result of advancing the Annual Meeting, the company also set the deadline for the submission of stockholder proposals and nomination of candidates for the board of directors. Stockholders must submit their proposals or nominee information by the close of business on March 3, 2025 at the company’s Corporate Secretary’s office in Englewood, Colorado.

The filing includes detailed exhibits – the Certificate of Amendment and the Amended and Restated Bylaws – which provide further information on the corporate changes, along with press releases issued on February 21, 2025, that outline these updates and additional meeting information. The virtual meeting access details, including procedures for joining the meeting and obtaining technical support, were also disclosed in these press releases.

This series of actions marks a significant rebranding effort for the company amid ongoing compliance initiatives and operational updates.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

