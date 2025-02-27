Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.