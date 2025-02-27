Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 203,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rackla Metals news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,700. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.