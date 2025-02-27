Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Posts Earnings Results

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Rathbones Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,670 ($21.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.70. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,462 ($18.54) and a one year high of GBX 2,005 ($25.43).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.