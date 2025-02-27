Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, MercadoLibre, JD.com, Wells Fargo & Company, and Morgan Stanley are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in real estate activities such as development, management, or investment in properties. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market while potentially earning income through dividends and benefiting from capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.31. 5,365,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,385. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $733.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,181,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,368,012. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,535,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,529,723. The stock has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $20.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,239.76. 328,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,867.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $39.55. 17,937,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932,720. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,610. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16.

