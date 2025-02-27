Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2025 – Fiverr International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/20/2025 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – Fiverr International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Fiverr International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 458,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $935.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fiverr International by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fiverr International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

