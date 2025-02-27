Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Redfin updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,779,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.66. Redfin has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares in the company, valued at $620,053.04. The trade was a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

