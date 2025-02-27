Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Regal Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Regal Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.
Regal Partners Company Profile
