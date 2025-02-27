Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 325148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 20,791 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $91,896.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,085.02. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 32,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $133,447.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,654.05. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,152 shares of company stock worth $2,491,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $578.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

