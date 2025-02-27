Rep. Brad Knott Sells Off Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Representative Brad Knott (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock on January 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Brad Knott also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) on 1/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) on 1/10/2025.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Knott

Brad Knott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Knott (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Brad Knott grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. He earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University. Knott’s career experience includes working as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern North Carolina.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

