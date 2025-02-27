Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,890. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,364,908. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

