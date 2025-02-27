Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Buys A$49,674.99 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Dean Valle acquired 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$117.16 ($74.15) per share, with a total value of A$49,674.99 ($31,439.87).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $3.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

