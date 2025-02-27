Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 452.2% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RVSDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,124. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Riverside Resources
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.