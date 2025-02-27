Robeco Schweiz AG Has $102.99 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,300 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for 2.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.92% of nVent Electric worth $102,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE NVT opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

