Robeco Schweiz AG Has $82.73 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,395 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,805 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.44% of First Solar worth $82,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,383,000 after buying an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $647,440,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.28 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

