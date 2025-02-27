Robeco Schweiz AG Invests $29.16 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 369,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,160,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE JCI opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.