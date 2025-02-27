Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

