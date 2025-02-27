Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Rocket Companies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 4,747,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,909. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.