Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.55.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,134 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

ROK stock opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

