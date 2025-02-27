Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.44 million.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,015. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.