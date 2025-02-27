Roth Capital Forecasts GT Biopharma FY2029 Earnings

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GT Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GTBP opened at $2.36 on Thursday. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

