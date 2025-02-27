Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 356,590 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 84,874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

