Rothschild Investment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE:VST opened at $147.84 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

