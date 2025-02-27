Rothschild Investment LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $139.15 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

