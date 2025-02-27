Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $32.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.21 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,834.84. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,497.11. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 352,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

