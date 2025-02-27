Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 20,304 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43.
David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE RY opened at C$171.42 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$130.44 and a 12 month high of C$180.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$172.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$169.41. The stock has a market cap of C$242.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
