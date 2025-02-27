Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 21,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 17,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Russel Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.