Sabal Trust CO Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $157,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $732.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

