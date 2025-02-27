Sabal Trust CO Buys 4,083 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.