Sabal Trust CO Has $371,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

