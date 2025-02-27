Sabal Trust CO Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $269.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $187.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.