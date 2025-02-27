Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 967.9% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Safe & Green Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 123,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,859. Safe & Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.
Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter.
About Safe & Green
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.
