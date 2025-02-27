Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.530-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.9 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.090-11.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.69 on Thursday, reaching $300.64. 6,329,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,978. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.86 and a 200-day moving average of $306.97. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

