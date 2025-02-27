Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.55.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $307.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,803.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,474,323. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock valued at $381,283,706 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

