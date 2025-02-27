Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 97.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,991.28. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,571,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,630,526. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,355 shares of company stock worth $61,771,186 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE IOT opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

