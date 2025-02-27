Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 16,675 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 272.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,652,000 after acquiring an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

