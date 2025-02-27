Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 8,548 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,664,000. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

