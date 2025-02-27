Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,678,000 after buying an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after buying an additional 3,296,146 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,505,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

