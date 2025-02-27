Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $3.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.98 and a 200-day moving average of $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

