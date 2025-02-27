Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 9,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after buying an additional 957,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

